AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Oct. 2.

According to TxDot, the following road closures for the week of Oct. 2 include:

Both directions of US 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Avenue Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

Watch for one lane of traffic at various locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to US 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement marking. The operations are expected to continue through Oct. 31.

Starting Monday, Oct. 2, Norman Street access to FM 297 in Dalhart will be closed for two weeks for concrete repair. Motorists will need to find alternative routes during this time.

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 4, the left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Lakeside Drive for concrete repair.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.