AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Nov. 6.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Nov. 6 include:

Monday, Nov. 6

The left two lanes of I-40 eastbound at both Arthur Street and Ross Street will be closed for bridge work.

The north and southbound lanes of the Washington Street Bridge at I-40 will be closed for bridge work. The eastbound frontage road will be closed at various times for crews to move equipment. Operations are expected to be completed by Tuesday, Nov. 7.

In Dalhart, the US 87 and 7th Street intersection will be closed for pedestrian crossing panel installations and other work. Operations are expected to be completed by Friday, Nov. 10.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

The two right lanes of I-40 eastbound at both Arthur Street and Ross Street will be closed for bridge work, with a possible closure of I-27 northbound to I-40 eastbound. If access to I-40 eastbound is needed from this direction, drivers can head westbound on I-40 from the interchange and take the Crockett Road exit. Once they’ve exited, there will be a turnaround option that will take them back to I-40 eastbound. Operations are expected to be completed by Friday, Nov. 10.

Throughout the Week

Both directions of U.S. 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Avenue Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

Watch for one lane of traffic at various locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to US 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement marking. Operations are expected to be completed by Nov. 25.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.