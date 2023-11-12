AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Nov. 13.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Nov. 13 include:

Monday, Nov. 13

The inside lanes of FM 2381 from I-40 to the Potter County line will be closed for maintenance.

In Dalhart, the US 87 and 16th Street junction will be closed for the installation of a new signalized intersection and pedestrian crossing panels. Operations are expected to be completed by Friday, Nov. 17.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

The left lane of FM 293 from SH 136 to the Potter County line will be closed for maintenance.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

The right lane of FM 293 from SH 136 to the Potter County line will be closed for maintenance.

Thursday, Nov. 16

The right lane of US 60 from FM 1912 to the Potter County line will be closed for maintenance.

Throughout the Week

Both directions of U.S. 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Avenue Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

Watch for one lane of traffic at various locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to US 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement. Operations are expected to be completed by Nov. 25.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.