AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) warned drivers of road closures for Monday through Wednesday, April 18 – 20.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures this week include:

Monday through Wednesday,

The I-40 westbound exit ramp to Whitaker Road will be closed Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. TxDOT said, t he right shoulder will be closed from the Whitaker Road exit ramp to the Lakeside Drive entrance ramp for grading and riprap work.

Monday,

FM 245 will be closed for patching operations. TxDOT said, Traffic on southbound SH 136 will be detoured to El Rancho Road to RM 683 and northbound SH 136 traffic will be detoured to FM 293 to RM 683.

Tuesday,

The right lane of the State Loop (SL) 335 eastbound entrance ramp will be closed at RM 1719 (Western Street) for patching operations.

Wednesday,

Crews will be patching the northbound lane of RM 1061, just south of SL 335. TxDot warns drivers to prepare to stop for flaggers.

Tuesday and Wednesday,

The left lane of the I-27 southbound frontage road will be closed at FM 2219 for patching repairs Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday, the southbound FM 2219 exit ramp will be closed and traffic will be detoured to Rockwell Road. Wednesday, the right lanes of the I-27 frontage roads will be closed in both directions. The FM 2219 ramp also will be closed. The connector from FM 2219 to southbound I-27 will be closed temporarily while crews work .

For more information on road closures, visit here.