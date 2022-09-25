AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Sept. 25, include:

On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. TxDOT said stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. TxDot informs drivers of delays and encourages them to find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.

Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 26-28 the left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from Pullman Road to Nelson Street for patching repairs.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 27 and 28, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed during the day at Willow Creek to the St. Francis bridge for mill and fill work. TxDOT adds that the US 87 entrance ramp from Willow Creek and the exit ramp from St. Francis also will be closed.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, I-40 westbound will be reduced to only the right lane at Whitaker Road from 9 a.m. to Noon for patching repairs.

The following lane closures on Monday through Friday, Sept. 26-30 for the I-40 Preventive Maintenance Project include:

The right lane of I-40 is eastbound at Avondale Street and the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Bell Street is for drainage work.

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road at Grand Street and the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Grand Street, as needed.

The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Grand Street, as needed, for concrete placement.

The I-40 eastbound shoulder will be closed at Nelson Street for guardrail grading.

Lane Closure through Nov. 1 includes:

The right lane of US 287 southbound in Claude is closed from High Street to just south of the SH 207 intersection for widening work. TxDOT said this is Phase l, Step l of three phases as work continues to convert this into a signalized intersection.

TxDOT encourages drivers to travel with caution and to slow down through work zones. TxDOT also adds that dates and times for projects can change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.

