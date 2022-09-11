AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Sept. 11, include:

Sunday, Sept. 11, from 7 p.m. to midnight I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Washington Street to Avondale Street in order to relocate portable concrete barriers.

Monday, Sept. 12, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Grand Street to Pullman Road for patching repairs.

The following lane closures are scheduled to facilitate work on the metal beam guardrail fence:

On Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 12 and 13 the I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Georgia Street is scheduled to close from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14 the I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Paramount Boulevard from is scheduled to close 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TxDOT encourages drivers to travel with caution and to slow down through work zones. TxDOT also adds that dates and times fro projects can change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.

