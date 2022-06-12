AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of June 12, include:

SL 335/Hollywood Road from I-27 to Coulter Street

From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, the I-27 northbound frontage road will be closed at the Motel 6 driveway while contractors constructs the driveway.

Continue to expect various lane closures at SL 335 and Coulter Street.

On Tuesday, June 14, the right and center lanes of US 87 northbound will be closed at NE 24th Avenue for pavement repairs. Watch for mobile herbicide operations within the city limits along I-27 and I-40.

