AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of June 5, include:

Monday, June 6

Overnight closures on I-27 from Rockwell Road to McCormick Road for pavement coring operations: Crews will work on I-27 northbound from 8 p.m. to Midnight on Monday, June 6. Traffic will be routed to the I-27 northbound frontage road.

I-27 southbound will be closed from 11 p.m. on Monday, June 6 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 7. Traffic will be routed to the I-27 southbound frontage road between McCormick Road.

The right lane and shoulder of I-40 westbound will be closed near Dowell Road for approximately five hours.

Tuesday, June 7

I-27 northbound will be reduced to one lane from McCormick Road to SL335 (Hollywood Road) from 8 p.m. to Midnight.

The left and center lanes of Fillmore Street will be closed going into downtown for concrete pavement repair.

The I-27 entrance ramp from 34th Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic will detour using the northbound frontage road and northbound entrance ramp at 26th Avenue. This will allow contractors to safely bore under the interstate for an illumination pole.

I-27 southbound will be reduced to one lane from 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 8.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., traffic on I-40 eastbound will be moved to the frontage road at Arnot Road while crews work on the foundation for a large sign. Once through the intersection, traffic will reenter the interstate just east of Arnot Road. Flaggers may be present.

Wednesday, June 8

The southbound lane of FM 1912 will be closed at I-40 for patching repairs.

The left lane and shoulder of the I-40 westbound frontage road from just west of the Soncy Street exit to just west of Soncy Road. It will be closed for approximately eight hours.

Beginning Wednesday, June 8 and continuing for approximately four weeks, the I-27 southbound frontage road will be closed from the Bell Street entrance ramp to SL 335 (Hollywood Road). Traffic will be moved to the inside lane while contractors construct the outside frontage road lane. Thunder Drive will close completely.

Beginning Wednesday, June 8, and continuing for approximately four weeks, the I-27 northbound frontage road will be closed from SL 335 to just north of Ventra Drive. Traffic will be moved to the inside lane while contractors construct the outside frontage road lane.

Thursday, June 9

The Helium Road exit from I-40 westbound and the shoulder will be closed for approximately five hours.

From Thursday, June 9 through Monday, June 13, the I-27 northbound frontage road will be closed at Ventura Drive along with the Love`s Truck Stop driveway from the frontage road while contractors construct the intersection and driveway.

From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, the I-27 northbound frontage road will be closed at the Motel 6 driveway while contractors construct the driveway.

TxDot said to continue to expect various lane changes at SL 335 and Coulter Street.

