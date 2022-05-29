AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of May 29, include:

I-27 and I-40 TxDOT said to watch for mobile herbicide operations throughout the week.

RESCHEDULED: On Wednesday, June 1, the I-27 entrance ramp from 34th Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic will detour using the northbound frontage road and northbound entrance ramp at 26th Avenue.

I-40 westbound will be closed at Helium Road from 9 am. to Noon on Wednesday, June 1. This will allow our contractor to remove debris from the roadway. Drivers will take the Helium Road exit to the frontage road and reenter I-40 westbound at the entrance ramp from Helium Road.

On Wednesday, the left and center lanes of I-27 northbound/Fillmore Street going into downtown will be closed at 15th Avenue for concrete repair.

Early this week, TxDOT said there would be multiple lanes and shoulder closures to allow for boring and survey operations on US 87 at Central Avenue:

Wednesday, June 1 : the right lane of US 87 northbound

: the right lane of US 87 northbound Thursday, June 2 : the right lane of US 87 southbound

: the right lane of US 87 southbound Friday, June 3 : the right lane of US 87 northbound

: the right lane of US 87 northbound Saturday, June 4: the right lane of US 87 southbound

I-40 at Whitaker, Lakeside, & Pullman:

On Tuesday, May 31

The left shoulder and left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from east of Pullman Road to the I-40 entrance ramp from Pullman Road for bridge deck repair. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. and lanes will reopen when the concrete reaches the required strength.

Northbound US 287 traffic will be detoured to the westbound frontage road then reenter I-40 from the I-40 westbound entrance ramp at Pullman Road.

On Wednesday, June 1

The right and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Lakeside Drive for concrete paving repair. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. and lanes will reopen when the concrete reaches the required strength.

The I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Airport Boulevard will be closed during the repair work, and reopen once the concrete is placed.

On Thursday, June 2

The right and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Whitaker Road for concrete pavement repairs. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. the lane will reopen when the concrete reaches the required strength.

The I-40 westbound entrance ramp at Lakeside Drive will be closed during the repair work, and reopen once the concrete is placed.