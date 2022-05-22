AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of May 22, include:

Western Street will be closed at I-40 beginning from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 22 through Thursday, May 26, TxDOT said nightly, crews will paint the steel beams under the I-40/Western bridge.

RESCHEDULED: Beginning Monday, May 23, Helium Road will be closed from the I-40 frontage roads in both directions, under the interstate. It will remain closed for six weeks. This will allow our contractor to remove the old Helium Road and replace it with the new Helium Road. No traffic will be allowed under the I-40 bridges for the duration of this work.

On Monday and Tuesday, May 23 and 24, the two-mile stretch of FM 245 will be closed during the day for seal coat operations.TxDOT wants drivers to seek alternate routes.

On Tuesday, May 24, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from Amarillo Creek to State Loop (SL) 335 for seal coat operations.

On Wednesday, May 25, the I-27 entrance ramp from 34th Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic will detour using the northbound frontage road and northbound entrance ramp at 26th Avenue. TxDOT said this will allow our contractor to safely bore under the interstate for an illumination pole. The left lane on I-40 westbound will be closed at the Potter/Oldham county line for concrete pavement repair.

I-40 at Whitaker, Lakeside, & Pullman:

According to TxDOT, the following lane closures will be in place for concrete pavement repair. Lanes will reopen once the concrete reaches the correct strength: