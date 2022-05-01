AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of May 1, include:

The ramp from I-27 NORTHBOUND to I-40 eastbound is closed for guardrail and concrete barrier replacement. This closure is expected to be in place through May 13. DPS said drivers should take I-40 westbound, exit Washington Street, and use the Texas turnaround to access I-40 eastbound. On Monday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from the Pullman Road bridge to east of the I-40/US 287 overpass for center median work.

Crews will make patching repairs and use portable traffic signals in the following areas:

On Monday, May 2, on SH 136 southbound between NE 24th Avenue and Amarillo Boulevard.

On Tuesday, May 3, on SH 136 northbound between NE 24th Avenue and Amarillo Boulevard. DPS said, to watch for a flagger on Eastern Street on both days as traffic on Eastern Street will be flagged through SH 136.

On Monday, May 2, various lanes will be closed on Spur 228 for seal coat operations.

Watch for various lane closures on SL 335 in both directions from Bell Street to Washington Street for seal coat operations.

I-40 at Whitaker, Lakeside, & Pullman: