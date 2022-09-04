AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

Officials stated that TxDOT offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of September 4, include:

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, the right eastbound lane of Amarillo Boulevard will be closed at various locations from Buchanan Street to Grand Street for curb and sidewalk work. This work will take place over the next four months.

Resuming Tuesday, Sept. 6, watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop for overlay work on FM 1541 (Washington Street) between State Loop (SL) 335 and FM 1151 (Claude Highway). FM 1541 will be down to one lane with a pilot car during the day and open back up to two lanes each night.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Grand Street to Pullman Road for patching operations.

On Friday, Sept. 9, the right lane of I-27 southbound will be closed at Western Street for patching operations

The following lane closures are scheduled for metal beam guardrail fence work:

Tuesday, Sept. 7: The left lane of US 287 westbound under I-40.

Wednesday, Sept. 8: The shoulder of I-40 eastbound at the Dynamic Message Sign.

Thursday, Sept. 9: The right lane of I-40 westbound at the Eastern Street overpass departure.

Saturday, Sept. 11: I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Washington Street to Avondale Street for relocating the portable concrete traffic barrier.

