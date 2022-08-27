AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of August 28, include:

The right northbound lane of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under I-40 through Tuesday, Aug. 30 for bridge work.

Watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop for overlay work beginning Monday, Aug. 29, on FM 1541 (S. Washington Street) from the Claude Highway to State Loop (SL) 335. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and drivers should expect delays throughout the week.

Watch for mowers and weed eaters along I-27 and I-40 in the Amarillo city limits. Also note that the left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from Hope Road to Arnot Road, for mowing the short side of the cable barrier.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Grand Street to Whitaker Road for patching repairs.

The following lane closures are scheduled to facilitate work on the metal beam guardrail fence:

Monday, Aug. 29: The right lane of I-40 eastbound at US 287 beginning at 7 a.m. followed by the right lane of I-40 eastbound under Airport Boulevard around 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 30: The right lane of I-40 westbound at US 287 beginning at 7 a.m. followed by the right lane of I-40 westbound at Airport Boulevard around 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31: The right lane of I-40 westbound at the US 287 exit ramp from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1: The right lane of I-40 westbound at US 287 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2: The left lane of I-40 westbound from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For updates and information on road closures, visit MyHighPlains.com