AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of April 24, include:

The I 40 entrance and exit ramps at FM 1912 and Spur 228 east of town. TxDOT said drivers should expect short-term ramp closures on both sides of the ramp.

Monday, the ramp that connects I 27 southbound to I 40 eastbound will be closed. TxDOT said, this is expected to be closed through May 13, and detours will be posted.

The I 40 westbound exit ramp to Helium Road will be closed overnight on Tuesday from 7 p.m. that night to 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The westbound frontage road is scheduled to be closed as well to through traffic from Soncy Road to Helium Road and detours will be posted.

I-40 at Whitaker, Lakeside, & Pullman closures include: