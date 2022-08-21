AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of August 14, include:

Watch for mowing and edging operations along I-27 and I-40 the Amarillo City limits throughout the week. Some ramps may be temporarily closed while edging work takes place. This will be a moving operation.

On Monday, Aug. 22, north- and southbound traffic on Coulter Street at State Loop (SL) 335 will be moved to the west side of the intersection. Traffic on the SL 335 eastbound frontage road will be moved to the outside lane and there will be no change to traffic on the westbound frontage road. This pattern will be in place for up to two weeks while our contractor completes the new base in this intersection.

Crews will be upgrading the metal beam guardrail fences along between I-40 and the frontage roads at Airport Boulevard. Drive with caution along the frontage roads as crews will be in place on the I-40 eastbound frontage road on Monday, Aug. 22 and on the I-40 westbound frontage road on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 25 and 26.

For updates and information on road closures, visit MyHighPlains.com