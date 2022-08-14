AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of August 14, include:

Watch for various lane closures on I-40 westbound at Arthur Street and at Soncy Road while crews place new pavement markings.

Watch for mowers and weed eaters on BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) in both directions from McMasters Street to Soncy Road.

Helium Road is closed through Tuesday, Aug. 16 from the I-40 westbound frontage Road to the Camping World entrance and from the I-40 eastbound frontage road to Climer Circle. This is for priming and pavement work. Follow posted detours.

For updates and information on road closures, visit MyHighPlains.com