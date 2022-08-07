AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of August 7, include:

There will be multiple lane closures on BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) in both directions from US 60 to the county line for fog seal operations.

The left lane of I-27 northbound will be closed at Western Street for pavement repairs.

Watch for various lane closures around the I-27 and Bell Street and the I-40 and Soncy westbound frontage road intersections as crews replace pavement markings following seal coat operations.

The right two lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions between Bell Street and Soncy Road on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 11 and 12, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly while crews remove the portable traffic barriers.

The I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Grand Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 8 and 9, for rip rap work and grading operations.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 9 and 10, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly, expect the following closures in the I-27/State Loop (SL) 335 intersection for hot mix operations:

On Tuesday night, the I-27 northbound frontage road will be closed between the SL 335 frontage roads in both directions. Drivers will be detoured to the Bell Street and SL 335 and Bell Street and I-27 intersections.

On Wednesday night, the SL 335 eastbound and westbound frontage roads will be closed between the I-27 frontage roads in both directions. The I-27 southbound frontage road will also be closed between the SL 335 frontage roads in both directions. Drivers will be detoured to the Bell Street and I-27 intersection, the SL 335 and Coulter intersection, and the Sundown and I-27 intersections.

Randall County

Crews will be working on I-27 overpasses, with single lane closures in place. Drivers should prepare to stop for flaggers in both directions. Delays should be minor: Monday, Aug. 8 through Wednesday, Aug. 11 on FM 1075 at I-27 Thursday, Aug. 11 through Monday, Aug. 15 at County Road (CR) 237 (Dowlen Road) at I-27



Moore County

County Road L will be closed while our contractor pours concrete for the US 87 intersection. This closure will be in place for one to two weeks, depending on the concrete`s readiness for traffic. Drivers will be detoured through the Western Machinery and T-L Irrigation parking lots.

For updates and information on road closures, visit MyHighPlains.com