AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of July 31, include:

On Monday, Aug. 1, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed just before Bell Street while crews clean under the underpasses and do slope work at Avondale Street. There will also be a temporary ramp closure at the I-40 entrance ramp from Bell Street while crews work on the slope at Avondale Street.

