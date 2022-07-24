AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of July 24, include:

Crews will be making the following patching repairs:

Monday, July 25, the left lane of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) westbound will be closed just west of US 87/287.

Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27, the State Loop (SL) 335 entrance ramp at Western Street will have various lane closures, but the ramp will remain open.

Thursday, July 28, the right lane of SL 335 westbound will be closed near Morning Drive.

For updates and information on road closures, visit MyHighPlains.com