AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of July 10, include:

Watch for various lane closures on SH 136 for hot mix operations beginning Monday, July 18, and continuing through the rest of the week.

Expect the following lane closures to accommodate rip-rap under the overpass:

Monday through Wednesday, July 18 20, the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Crocket Street.

On Monday, July 18, the right lane of I-40 at Airport Boulevard.

Thursday and Friday, July 21 and 22, the I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Washington Street.

