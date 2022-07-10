AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of July 10, include:

The right lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions at the Grand Street overpass on Monday, July 11 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while our contractor places portable concrete traffic barriers.

Watch for sealcoat operations in the following areas:

Various lane closures at the I-27 southbound frontage road at Bell Street and under I-27 on Bell in both directions.

Various lane closures on the I-40 eastbound frontage road from Arthur to Nelson streets.

FM 1912 is closed at US 287 while BNSF Railroad replaces a crossing.

Painting of bridges along I-40 originally scheduled to begin Wednesday, is rescheduled to begin tonight. The new schedule is:

Beginning Friday, July 8, both southbound lanes of Wolflin Avenue will be closed under I-40 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for approximately two nights.

Southbound Julian Boulevard and northbound Paramount Boulevard will be reduced to one lane on Sunday and Monday, July 10 and 11, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Both northbound lanes of Wolflin Boulevard will be closed under I-40 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 and 13, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

For updates and information on road closures, visit MyHighPlains.com