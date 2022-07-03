AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of July 3, include:

Crews will be seal coating the I-27 northbound frontage roads from Rockwell Road to Hollywood Road. The Sundown Lane crossover will be closed temporarily while the bridge is sealed, as well as the intersection of Bell Street at I-27. Expect delays.

Beginning Wednesday, July 6, both southbound lanes of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under I-40 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for approximately four nights for bridge painting.

On Thursday, July 7, the right lane of State Loop (SL) 335 eastbound will be closed at US 87 for patching repair.

TxDOT offices will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

For updates and information on road closures, visit MyHighPlains.com