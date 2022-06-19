AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of June 19, include:

On I-40 eastbound, the right shoulder and the I-40 entrance ramp from Bell Street will be closed while crews clean drains and perform slope repair work at Avondale Street.

Watch for various lane closures on the I-27 frontage roads in both directions from McCormick Road to Rockwell Road for seal coat operations.

Monday

Beginning Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24, the I-40 eastbound to westbound Texas turnaround at Coulter Street will be closed for bridge deck repair.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, June 21, the right lane of north State Loop (SL) 335 will be closed at Western Street for concrete repair.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, June 22, the right lane of SL 335 eastbound will be closed at River Road for patching repairs.

Thursday

On Thursday, June 23, watch for multiple lane closures on US 87 southbound from the Canadian River bridge to St. Francis Avenue for mill and fill repairs.

Hereford

Starting Monday, June 20, the intersection at US 60 and FM 2943 will be closed for road widening at the railroad crossing. This work will take two weeks to complete. Drivers will need to follow the marked detour, sending traffic to the US 60 and FM 1259 (Main Street) intersection.

