TxDOT ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for the week of April 25-May 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Major construction work continues on I-40 this week as the center lanes of I-40 eastbound and westbound will be closed just east of the Western Street bridge, to to just east of the Georgia Street bridge. Crews will be working on the traffic barrier, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT.)

The work take place through the night and early morning from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27.

TxDOT added that the road widening project on FM 245 will continue. As a result, FM 245 will be closed from SH 136 to FM 683. Traffic will detour to FM 293.

TxDOT reminds drivers that all projects and timelines are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and unexpected events. For the latest road conditions, click here.