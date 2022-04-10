AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

Beginning Sunday evening, April 10, the left lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions at Coulter Street. This closure will be in place through approximately June 9 while our contractor works to resurface the bridge.

Monday through Wednesday, April 11-13, FM 245 will be closed between SH 136 and RM 683 for patching repairs.

Northbound SH 136 traffic will be detoured from FM 293 to RM 683.

Southbound SH 136 traffic will be detoured to El Rancho Road to RM 683.

Various lanes will be closed on the I-27 frontage roads in both directions from FM 2219 to Bell Street for patching repairs.

I-40 East at Lakeside and Whitaker:

Monday, April 11

The right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from east of the Pilot Travel Center driveway to the Super 8 Motel for mow strip work from 7 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed from the east side of the Lakeside Drive turnaround to just past the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive for mill and fill hot mix operations from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. The entrance ramp also will be closed during this time.

Tuesday, April 12

The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from the entrance ramp at Airport Boulevard to the Lakeside Drive bridge for rip rap placement from 7 A.M. to 4 P.M.

The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from the entrance ramp at Airport Boulevard to just past the Pilot Travel Center driveway for rip rap placement on the slope from 7 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Wednesday, April 13

The left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from just east of Pullman road to the US 287 overpass for median clean-up and light pole demolition.

Thursday, April 14

The I-40 westbound exit ramp to Whitaker Road and the left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road at Whitaker Road will be closed from 6 A.M. to 7 P.M. for ditch grading and riprap work.

April 11-15 is National Work Zone Awareness Week. In 2021, work zone traffic fatalities in Texas increased 33% over the previous year, and the overall number of crashes in highway construction and maintenance areas also rose significantly to more than 26,000. Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.