AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

Helium Road will be closed from the I-40 westbound frontage road to the I-40 eastbound frontage road Monday through Friday, April 4-8, from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. daily. This will allow TxDOT`s contractor to place overhang brackets for Span 1 of the new I-40 eastbound bridge at Helium Road.

Monday through Thursday, April 4-7, maintenance crews will make patching repairs on Spur 228, north of I-40. Drivers should prepare to stop for flaggers.

The left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Washington Street for bridge joint repair. Please slow down and move over for the safety of our workers and your fellow drivers.

Various lanes will be closed on the I-27 frontage roads in both directions from Sundown Lane to Rockwell Road for patching repairs.

I-40 East at Lakeside and Whitaker:

On Monday, April 4, the left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from the Lakeside Drive exit ramp to the Super 8 Motel, from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. for grading work on the slope.

On Tuesday, April 5, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from the Lakeside Drive entrance ramp area to the Whitaker Road entrance ramp, from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. for concrete work on the slope.

On Wednesday and Thursday, April 6 and 7, the left of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from the Airport Boulevard entrance ramp area to past the Super 8 Motel, from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. for concrete work on the slope.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.