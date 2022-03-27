AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.
Maintenance crews will make patching repairs along Spur 228 between I-40 and US 287.
- On Monday, March 28, traffic will be controlled with portable traffic signals.
- On Tuesday, flaggers will be in place to control traffic in the northbound lane, just north of I-40. Be prepared to stop.
The I-27 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from Sundown Lane to Rockwell Road for patching repairs.
On Tuesday, March 29, the left and center lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Bell Street to Western Street for patching repairs.
On Tuesday, March 29, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Washington Street for bridge joint repairs.
I-40 East at Lakeside and Whitaker:
On Monday, March 28, the left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed at the Lakeside Drive exit ramp area from 8 A.M. to Noon while crews make patching repairs.
On Monday, March 28, the I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Airport Boulevard will be closed from Noon to 5 P.M. while crews adjust a manhole in the middle of the ramp.
On Tuesday, March 29, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Airport Boulevard to Lakeside Drive from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. for backfill of pavement edges.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.