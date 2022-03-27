AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

Maintenance crews will make patching repairs along Spur 228 between I-40 and US 287.

On Monday, March 28, traffic will be controlled with portable traffic signals.

On Tuesday, flaggers will be in place to control traffic in the northbound lane, just north of I-40. Be prepared to stop.

The I-27 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from Sundown Lane to Rockwell Road for patching repairs.

On Tuesday, March 29, the left and center lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Bell Street to Western Street for patching repairs.

On Tuesday, March 29, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Washington Street for bridge joint repairs.

I-40 East at Lakeside and Whitaker:

On Monday, March 28, the left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed at the Lakeside Drive exit ramp area from 8 A.M. to Noon while crews make patching repairs.

On Monday, March 28, the I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Airport Boulevard will be closed from Noon to 5 P.M. while crews adjust a manhole in the middle of the ramp.

On Tuesday, March 29, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Airport Boulevard to Lakeside Drive from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. for backfill of pavement edges.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.