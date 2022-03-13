AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.
On Monday, March 14, the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive will be closed from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. for riprap work behind the curb and gutter.
On Tuesday, March 15, the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Pullman Road will be closed from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. for riprap work behind the curb and gutter.
On Tuesday, March 15, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed for patching repairs at FM1719/Givens Road bridge.
On Wednesday and Thursday, March 16 and 17, crews will be making patching repairs on Spur 228. Traffic will be controlled with a portable traffic signal. Drivers should be prepared to stop.
34th Avenue will be closed in both directions at the new State Loop (SL) 335/Helium Road frontage roads while our contractor works to raise the intersection to the new grade.
On Wednesday, March 16, a contractor for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be removing overhead sign bridges on I-27 that span over the north- and southbound lanes of the interstate. The following closures will be in place overnight to help minimize the impact on drivers:
- The left and center northbound lanes will be closed from 6 P.M. Wednesday, March 16 to 6 A.M. Thursday, March 17 from the Moss Street exit ramp to the Washington Street entrance ramp.
- The left and center southbound lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 to 6 A.M. Thursday, March 17 from the 34th Avenue exit ramp to the Georgia Street entrance ramp.
- From 9 P.M. Wednesday, March 16 to 3 A.M. Thursday, March 17, I-27 northbound will be closed and traffic will be moved to the northbound frontage road from the Moss Street entrance ramp to the Washington Street entrance ramp.
- From 9 P.M. Wednesday, March 16 to 3 A.M. Thursday, March 17, I-27 southbound will be closed and traffic will be moved to the southbound frontage road from the 34th Avenue entrance to the Georgia Street entrance ramp.
- Washington Street and Parker Street/Moss Lane will be closed to through traffic while this work takes place.