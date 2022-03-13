AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

On Monday, March 14, the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive will be closed from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. for riprap work behind the curb and gutter.

On Tuesday, March 15, the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Pullman Road will be closed from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. for riprap work behind the curb and gutter.

On Tuesday, March 15, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed for patching repairs at FM1719/Givens Road bridge.

On Wednesday and Thursday, March 16 and 17, crews will be making patching repairs on Spur 228. Traffic will be controlled with a portable traffic signal. Drivers should be prepared to stop.

34th Avenue will be closed in both directions at the new State Loop (SL) 335/Helium Road frontage roads while our contractor works to raise the intersection to the new grade.

On Wednesday, March 16, a contractor for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be removing overhead sign bridges on I-27 that span over the north- and southbound lanes of the interstate. The following closures will be in place overnight to help minimize the impact on drivers: