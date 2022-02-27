AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

On Monday, February 28th, the right lane of the northbound US 87 frontage road will be closed between Willow Creek Drive and Cherry Avenue for patching repairs.

On Monday, February 28th, the right lane of southbound Soncy Street will be closed at 45th avenue for patching repairs.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, March 1st and 2nd, Spur 592 will be closed from state loop (SL) 335 to Folsom Road for crack seal operations. Crews will start in the eastbound lane then change over to the westbound lane.

Various lanes will be closed on the SL 335 frontage roads between Western and Bell streets for fog seal operations.

Various lanes will be closed on the I-27 frontage roads between Hollywood Road and FM 2219 for patching repairs.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.