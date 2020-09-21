TxDOT kicks off “Save Me With A Seat” campaign

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT is helping drivers keep their children safe with a campaign that will help parents install car seats correctly.

TxDOT’s annual “Save Me With a Seat” campaign kicked off on Sept. 20 for National Child Passenger Safety Week.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 59% of all child car seats are being misused, and that is why TxDOT wants to help drivers keep their children safe on the road.

“When child car seats are installed correctly, they keep children as safe as possible during a crash,” TxDOT Executive Director James Bass said. “We urge parents and caregivers to ensure they are securing their children properly in a vehicle and using the appropriate child car seat for their child’s age and size.”

TxDOT is also going to continue its free safety seat inspections throughout the year, but this year they will be virtual.

Starting this month, virtual car seat checks will allow TxDOT to help drivers and provide education to families while also following social distancing guidelines.

Families can visit SaveMeWithaSeat.org and enter their zip code to email the nearest TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist for an appointment.

According to TxDOT, In the Amarillo District, there were 7 passenger vehicle crashes resulting in 5 serious injuries and 2 fatalities for children younger than 8-years-old. They also said, for children ages 8-12, there were 9 passenger vehicle crashes in the Amarillo District, resulting in seven serious injuries and two fatalities.

