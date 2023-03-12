AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced that a highway safety improvement project on I-27 begins Monday, March 13.

According to TxDOT, the project includes the removal and replacement of metal beam guard rails, construction of crash walls under bridge columns, lighting installation, and refurbishing of pavement markings on brides and overpasses.

TxDOT said contractors will begin in Happy and work their way north to the US 60 and US 87 interchange in Canyon.

Officials detailed that work is expected in the following locations along I-27:

FM 1075,

W. Haley Road,

FM 285,

Dowlen Road,

Hungate Road,

SH 217,

FM 3331,

BNSF

Country Club Road.

Officials inform drivers that most of the work will be in the center median however, drivers should remain alert as crews will be working near the shoulder of the interstate.

TxDOT stated that work on this $4.3 million construction project is expected to be completed in early August of this year.