AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that accumulating snowfall may impact drivers on their morning and afternoon commute to work on Monday, Nov. 14.

According to the TxDOT press release, maintenance crews in Amarillo’s District 17 countries treated roadways Friday and Saturday.

NWS said overnight, crews will patrol roadways to monitor conditions and respond as necessary throughout the event.

The counties that were pre-treated include: Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Gray, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Potter, Randall, Roberts, and Sherman

TxDOT said they are responsible for 9,503 lane miles and 840 bridges. Of the District’s 378 employees, 276 are dedicated to maintenance operations.

TxDOT’s priorities for snow and ice operations are:

Roadways that affect the movement of interstate commerce

Roads of high priority, locally or regionally

Bridge decks, sharp curves, steep grades, intersections, and access points

Routes near hospitals, emergency facilities, and schools

Prioritizing response helps first responders, as well as utility companies, to reach those in need. While TxDOT is prepared, it is equally important for drivers to be prepared: