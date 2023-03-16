AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation report that pothole repairs will occur in both directions on Highway I-27 at 8 a.m. on March 17.

According to a TxDOT Twitter post, the left and center northbound lanes will be closed at Moss through the construction zone up to the downtown interchange. Officials add that the left and center southbound lanes will be closed from 26th to 45th Avenue.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.