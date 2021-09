AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound ramp will close starting at 7 p.m. September 23 said the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said the ramp will close while contractors set concrete barriers as part of the I-27 center median upgrade project.

TxDOT said it aims to have the ramp open by 6 a.m. on September 24. TxDOT continues saying that drivers should follow the posted detours.