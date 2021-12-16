TxDOT: I-40 lanes between Avondale, Western to close Thursday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo headquarters of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reminded the community that a “mill & fill” project on I-40 eastbound would begin after 8 a.m. Thursday between Avondale and Western in the center lane.

According to TxDOT, the left lane will be closed Thursday near Coulter Street and the center lane will be closed just before Bell street. Those closures are expected to continue to Western Street to make room for equipment.

While the I-40 entrance ramp from Bell Street will also be closed, TxDOT said that whether the exit ramp to Coulter will be closed will depend on traffic flow.

“Find alternate routes,” said TxDOT, “or expect delays.”