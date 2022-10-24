RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation announced Monday afternoon that a lane on I-27 near Rockwell Road is closed due to a wreck.
According to the TxDOT Amarillo’s Twitter account, officials said that the left lane of I-27 southbound at Rockwell Road is closed due to a wreck. Officials are asking drivers to find alternate routes or plan for delays.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
