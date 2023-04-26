AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation said it is offering opportunities for the public to learn about proposals for improvement projects on Amarillo Blvd on Thursday.

TxDOT said, on April 27, the public can attend open houses from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and online to learn about proposals for improvements on Business I-40D Amarillo Boulevard.

Via the Texas Department of Transportation

According to TxDOT, the improvements, between I-40 West and SW 9th Ave, would include modifying existing median cross-overs, constructing turn lanes, extending the limits of safety illumination, constructing median barriers, and constructing continuous sidewalks or shared-use paths.

TxDOT said it would be onsite to answer questions about the project.