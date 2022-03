AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with TxDOT Amarillo announced that Helium Road under I-40 will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A social media post from TxDOT explained that contractors will be working daily, as they place “permanent metal decking (PMDs)” for the eastbound I-40 bridge.