One man dead after crash in Moore County

CORRECTION: The story has been updated to attribute information about to wreck to DPS.

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Moore County.

According to DPS Jerry Rodriguez, 50, of Dumas died at around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 24.

About five miles south of Dumas, DPS said, a Peterbilt towing a semi-trailer hit Rodriguez as he was crossing the roadway.

The crash remains currently under investigation; this story will be updated as new information becomes available.

