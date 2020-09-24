One man dead after crash in Moore County

CORRECTION: The story has been updated to attribute information about to wreck to DPS.
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Moore County.
According to DPS Jerry Rodriguez, 50, of Dumas died at around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 24.
About five miles south of Dumas, DPS said, a Peterbilt towing a semi-trailer hit Rodriguez as he was crossing the roadway.
The crash remains currently under investigation; this story will be updated as new information becomes available.
