TxDOT explains truck safety campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For those out on the roads the Texas Department of Transportation wants to remind you to keep your eyes forward and to be especially cautious when a large vehicle is near.

“The number one thing drivers can do when they approach an 18-wheeler or other high profile vehicle is to slow down and give them the space they need,” Sonja Gross , Public Information Officer of Amarillo District Texas Department of Transportation, explained.

According to TxDOT, these large vehicles can weigh 20 times more than the average car and if a wreck were to happen they said a lot of damage could be done.

“Keep your distance they can’t see you if you can’t see them. The rule of thumb is if you can see the driver through their rear view mirror or their side view mirror rather than they can see you,” Gross stated.

Here is something not many consider when driving next to these large trucks.

TxDot said an 80,000 pound loaded tractor-trailer going around 65 miles per hour…can take as much as the length of a football field to come to a complete stop.

“If they see something on the road ahead and they have to stop immediately and you’re tailgating them you’re not going to have enough time to react,” Gross stated.

A few other tips for those on Texas highways, do not risk your life for a few seconds.



“Whether you’re out there on our avenues or our streets of Amarillo, or out there on the interstate don’t be in a hurry. being in a hurry get’s you no where fast,” Gross said.