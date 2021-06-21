TxDOT establishes memorial signs for drunk driving victims

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two memorial signs were put up by the Amarillo branch of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) last week, in memory of two separate fatal crashes were two young women lost their lives to drunk drivers.

According to Traffic Safety Specialist for TxDOT Amarillo LaViza Matthews, both sets of parents as well as members of the Andreas Project, a coalition aiming to stop impaired driving, will attend a viewing of the signs June 22 at 9 a.m.

According to TxDOT, fatal crashes from impaired driving in the Amarillo area have seen a 25% increase. Matthews said the Andreas Project, for which she is also a secretary, hopes the signs will be impactful to the area in efforts to decrease impaired driving accidents.

The first sign, in honor of Morgan Michael, is located on the access road of I-40 and Soncy behind Target. The second sign, in honor of Andrea Elizalde, is located on the 287 access road near Hastings.