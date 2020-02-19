TxDOT discusses potential of I-27 expansion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, TxDOT held open house meetings to gather input about expanding I-27 to six lanes between Amarillo and Canyon.

The stretch of highway they’re looking at expanding is just north of Western to the US 60 and US 87 interchange.

TxDOT officials hope the expansion will reduce congestion improve mobility and safety. They also hope to improve ramps, frontage roads, and bridges over intersecting cross streets.

Sonja Gross, TxDOT Amarillo public information officer said, “Everybody wants to know, when are these improvements on I-27 gonna happen. We want to know too, but it’s all about the money. Right now, what we’ve got on paper can change between now and the time the funding becomes available but that’s why we’re having these public meetings so we can show what our ideas are.”

If you have comments about these potential improvements, they must be received by March 4 to be a part of the official record.

More from MyHighPlains.com: