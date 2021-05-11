TxDOT: Deaths of Texans not wearing seat belts spiked 16% in 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT reports that in 2020 they saw a spike in the number of fatalities overall and deaths of people in Texas from not wearing a seat belt.

According to TxDOT, in 2020, there was a 16% increase in deaths of unbuckled motorist. There were 1,073 fatalities in 2020 and 926 fatalities in 2019 due to people not wearing seat belts.

TxDOT said across TxDOT’s Amarillo District there were 78 motor vehicle crashes in which unrestrained occupants sustained fatal or serious injuries. These crashes resulted in 29 fatalities and 56 serious injuries. In just the City of Amarillo, TxDOT said, there were 24 motor vehicle traffic crashes in which unrestrained occupants sustained fatal or serious injuries. These crashes resulted in four fatalities and 23 serious injuries.

“This past year we have all been reminded of the simple acts we can take to protect our lives and those of our loved ones,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “Wearing a seat belt is the most important step we can take to protect ourselves from serious injury or even death in a traffic crash. Instead of putting yourself and others in danger, remember: buckle up day and night, every rider, every ride.”

TxDOT continues saying, Texas officers and deputies will step up enforcement of the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws. Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines and fees up to $200. Children younger than 8 years old must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If a child isn’t secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250.

TxDOT said #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.