AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT said its crews will be working to install street signs on traffic signal mast arms, install vehicle radar detection devices, and adjusting traffic signal heads on the newly installed traffic signal poles on 45th Ave at I-27.

TxDOT said the work will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on June 24 and various lane closures are expected.