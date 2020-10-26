TxDot crews winter weather ready

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Amarillo has issued a winter weather advisory and storm watch for the Texas Panhandle.

This will be in effect through 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews spent most of Friday and Saturday preparing for the first winter weather event of the season, treating state-maintained roadways with brine.

Last night, TxDOT says that crews across the Amarillo District patrolled roadways to treat with sand as needed, particularly bridges and overpasses that tend to freeze first. Snowplows will also possibly be part of TxDOT’s winter weather response.

“With the winter weather comes a very important reminder – ‘Don’t Crowd the Plow’,” says TxDOT Public Information Officer Sonja Gross. “If you can, limit travel and don’t get out if you don’t have to. But if you do, slow down and keep plenty of space between your vehicle and others.

TxDOT reminds that the response to snow and ice is prioritized, with high-volume roadways such as interstates and state highways getting attention first. In more rural areas, crews concentrate on Farm-to-Market roads connecting smaller communities with major highways, to allow first responders and utility companies to react to emergencies.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and check roadway conditions prior to travel. Other useful reminders when traveling in winter weather include;

Give yourself extra time to reach your destination and account for possible travel delays. Have patience and share the road with other drivers.

Drive with caution, reduce speed and increase travel distance between your vehicle and others on the road (at least three times the normal following distance).

Do not use cruise control.

If you don’t’ have to travel, stay home.

For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit DriveTexas.org. Updates and the most recent weather information can also be found here, on MyHighPlains.com.

