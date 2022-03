AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to TxDOT Amarillo, crews went out in the community to resume brining operations Thursday morning and were ready to patrol and treat snow for any upcoming snow events.

TxDOT also noted that in the case of a fender bender, drivers should move their vehicles off the roadway so first responders and snow removal crew can safely pass through. In addition, TxDOT advised drivers to keep their headlights on for safety.