AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although forecasts for the week began with warm weather, TxDOT Amarillo said that crews will prep major roads for wintry precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to TxDOT via an announcement on social media, crews were expected to begin brine operations on Tuesday morning, in preparation for the chances for rain and snow on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. TxDOT officials asked drivers to be cautious on the roads and watch for working crews.

