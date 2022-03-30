AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that continued work at I-40 and Lakeside Dr. will continue to cause road closures through Thursday.

According to a tweet made to the TxDOT Twitter account, the I-40 WB exit ramp to Lakeside Dr. and the left lane of the I-40 WB frontage road from Bruckner’s to just past the exit ramp will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday for riprap work. Officials said that WB traffic needing access to Lakeside Dr. will need to exit at Airport Blvd.

