TxDOT continues to discourage travel, especially overnight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Despite warmer days being not too far away, TxDOT Amarillo has announced it is discouraging travel, particularly overnight, as icy conditions are expected.

Said TxDOT:

“The recent surge of winter weather has presented numerous challenges as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) addressed snow-packed and icy roadways across the entire state. The I-40 corridor in the Amarillo District was just one of numerous roadways impacted by the historic storm. With freezing fog and light snow expected overnight and into Friday morning, crews will brine major bridges and overpasses this afternoon. They will also continue to monitor road conditions, clean crossovers and intersections, and spread a salt mixture to aid in deicing and traction, where needed.

Every county in Texas has seen some kind of impact, and parts of the state saw record snowfall, up to 5 and 8 inches of snow, and plenty of ice. While Pampa only received 3.6 inches of snow, Vega and Canyon both measured 6.5 inches, 7.4 inches at the National Weather Service in Amarillo, and a total of 9 inches fell in Groom.

To date, more than 4,500 TxDOT employees have been involved in winter weather efforts for this event.

“In addition to our employees who have been working around-the-clock, we are thankful for our partners in each of our local communities and truly appreciate all the efforts of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), counties and municipalities across our 17-county district, construction contractors, the Texas A&M Forest Service and many other personnel from state agencies that have worked tirelessly to help us keep roadways clear,” says Amarillo District Engineer Blair Johnson, P.E. “We still strongly urge people to stay put if they can, especially overnight.”

If you must drive, use extra caution on bridges and overpasses, decrease your speed, and increase your following distance. Also, know before you go. Check weather forecasts, and visit www.DriveTexas.org, or call 800-452-9292) to check conditions and closures on your planned route. For roadside assistance, motorists can call 800-525-5555 (the number on the back of your driver’s license) or 9-1-1 if facing an emergency.

Stay safe everyone – warmer days are ahead – the NWS in Amarillo is currently predicting sunny skies and a high of 62 next Tuesday, Feb. 23.”

More updates on road conditions and TxDOT announcements can be found here, at myhighplains.com.