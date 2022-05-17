AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced it will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign on Thursday. The event will be held at 11 am at the Texas Travel Information Center located at 9700 East Interstate 40.

TxDOT said the event will feature representatives from The Texas Department of Public Safety, Amarillo Police Department, and both Potter and Randall County sheriff’s offices.

According to TxDOT, since the launch in 2002, “Click It or Ticket” is estimated to have saved 6,972 lives, prevented 120,000 serious injuries, and saved $26.3 billion in related economic costs.

TxDOT said that the most effective way to protect yourself from serious injury or death is to wear your seatbelt. The annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign highlights the safety benefits of wearing a seatbelt. TxDOT also said that Texas law enforcement officers will step up their efforts from May 23 through June 5 to ticket unbelted drivers.

TxDOT mentioned the “Click It or Ticket” campaign is a component of #EndTheStreakTX, which is a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel. Nov 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.